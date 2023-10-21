There are two main shades of eggs that you can buy in the market, a large area or from small suppliers: brown and white.

Does brown always imply better quality or a more ecological character? Although it is true that they tend to be more expensive, it is important to know that The tone of an egg’s shell has nothing to do with the quality of its interior.

According to The Kitchn, the only difference lies in the breed of the chicken that laid them. Curiously, it is not the color of the hen’s feathers that needs to be looked at, but rather the color of their lobes, or the flaps on their heads.

This is actually the best indicator of what color your eggs will be. If it is light, this is how the eggs will be and if it is dark, reddish in color, more brown. All as usual.

A misconception is that brown eggs are more natural, which is because more expensive organic eggs and organic eggs tend to be brown, while whole foods are healthier than processed white versions. . But The pigmentation of an eggshell has nothing to do with its nutritional value.

When it comes to taste and nutrition, there is no difference between white and brown eggs. They also do not have a different thickness, in relation to the color: when it is harder it is due to the age of the hen, since the older they get, the thinner the eggs are.

Yes indeed, The highest quality eggs are those with number 0 from organic production and those with number 1, which come from free-range, free-range hens.. The color of the yolk and the flavor of the egg is determined by the food these chickens consumed.