Let’s explain to you how and why you should calibrate your screen to see everything in the highest quality possible. We are going to do it with a 65″ TCL C805 series television, but we are going to give you the advice in a way that you can apply it to any television.

Obviously, the available options we are referring to and others that you may have on your television may be a little different. But in general, we are going to talk about quite generic options that usually exist in almost all models when it comes to calibrating the television.

Why calibrate your television

Today, almost all televisions come very well calibrated from the factory, so in most cases it will not be necessary to do major calibrations. However, if you usually consume a very specific type of content and/or want to make the most of the features that your television gives you, it is an option that might interest you.

And what kinds of things can you change with calibration? Well, sometimes they are things that are not very noticeable, but in some content they are more noticeable. For example, You may notice that the blacks are not as intense like you might have with a QLED or OLED panel. It may also have to do with brightness and other characteristics.

This happens because manufacturers usually calibrate their panels in very specific environments, and it may be that the lighting conditions of the living room where you have the television are completely different. Therefore, the results and the need to calibrate may also depend on each lighting situation.

Other factors that influence how the television is viewed are the position and angle at which you view it, the distance you are from the panel, or the ambient lighting. This means that each house will be different, and a television of the same model may need a different calibration depending on each room or living room.

However, before you start you should know that many televisions have predefined picture models, modes with which to automatically adapt the calibration to different scenarios or types of content. Of course, these modes are not always well tuned, and you may like them to be different. But they can serve as a starting point.

How to calibrate your television

Although you can find specialized hardware and software for panel calibration, at the user level The options that the televisions come with are usually enough to be able to make small modifications to key parameters. The five parameters to calibrate your television are the following:

Glow: The amount of light our television emits.

Contrast: The white level of the image and the overall luminosity.

color temperature: The tone of the colors.

color saturation: The intensity with which the television reproduces colors.

Sharpness: the level of detail that the images have. If it is low, the image may be blurry, and if it is high, noise may appear.

Therefore, you will have to look in the menu of your TV how to change these parameters. And from there, it will be your turn to calibrate the television for each type of content you are going to watch. To calibrate, you will also need use fit chart tools, like EIZO monitor test, an online tool. But on YouTube and searching a little on the Internet, you can find others.

You will have to have these tools open on TV, either by connecting your laptop via HDMI or opening them in the TV browser. So, with them in the background, you will be able to see the differences when making changes.

Calibrate your TV to watch DTT

To watch DTT on your TV, that is, normal viewing, begins by entering the gray scale of your program, and adjusting the brightness on your TV. First lower the brightness to minimum, and then increase it until you can clearly see the different bands of the gray scale pattern.

The contrast We are also going to adjust it using the same gray scale as before. In contrast, we do not have to over-saturate the brightest areas or let the dark ones be lost. To calibrate it, we set the contrast to maximum, and then we reduce it until we can see the transitions between the tones. Go down, go up, find a balance.

To calibrate the color temperature, in the tool you have to enter the mode where you can view the settings chart. In the color temperature settings you can usually choose between neutral, cold and warm, and for DTT we will be interested in setting a neutral temperature. If your TV shows these options with degrees kelvin, we want to stay at around 6,500.

Calibrating color is possibly the most complicated, and it depends on tastes. It is also done with the loading of settings. What you have to do is adjust it until you clearly perceive the gradient of the adjustment chart. But to fine-tune the saturation as much as possible, it is advisable to open a photo of a real person on TV and look at the skin, which is the most difficult tone to achieve.

To calibrate the sharpness, you must use a settings chart with text in the program, where the changes are more visible. Here, adjust the sharpness so that the letters are clearly seen, and are not blurred or noise appears.

Calibrate TV for movies, sports and video games

Now, let’s tell you What changes can you make to the calibration for the rest of the scenarios?since there are small variations that can help you better enjoy a movie or your favorite series, a soccer game, or a game on the console.

To watch a movie or series: What you need to know to calibrate the TV to watch movies is that interested in using a warm color temperature instead of the neutral tone that we have configured for DTT. It is advisable to start from the cinema mode of your television if it has it.

To watch sports: Here, you need to take into account two other parameters. For a start, you have to turn up the motion smoothing to see fast-moving objects, such as a ball or ball, more clearly. You must also set the gamma correction higherwhich conditions the television’s ability to recover information from dark and light areas.

To play video games: Here, in addition to everything changed so far Depending on the game you will have to adjust the brightness and contrast to see them better. There may be games of de, because there may be games with everything well lit, but other games may have more dark environments, and you will have to adjust these two parameters a little to make sure you have more detail and see everything well. If your TV has video game or low latency mode, activate it, and when using HDMI 2.1 the TV will recognize the console and always use it so that everything looks better.

