The sky will give us an astronomical spectacle in just a few days. On October 14, 2023, the ring of solar fire, or annular solar eclipse, will be visible in various parts of the world. Are you ready to witness this phenomenon? Here we tell you everything you need to know.

On occasions like this, the Moon passes right in front of our star. However, because the distance between the Moon and Earth is not constant, sometimes the Moon appears smaller than the Sun. The result? A ring of fire surrounding the dark silhouette of the Moon.

This October 14, that solar necklace will travel through the northwest of the United States, cross Mexico, Central America, and end its journey in Brazil.. If you imagine a map, you might see a red line showing the path of the annular eclipse. On the sides, a shadow indicates where it can be partially seen.

Through certified solar vision glasses or a hand-held sunscreen, the inhabitants of these areas will be able to witness this event. And if the clouds decide to be the protagonists that day, even with them, the daytime darkness typical of eclipses is still perceptible.

You need a clear sky to see the eclipse, this is rule number one. But there is more: if you are within the path of annularity, you will be able to enjoy all the phases of the eclipse, including that desired ring of fire. Unfortunately it will not be visible from Spain, but there are other ways to see this 2023 solar eclipse from our country.

The digital alternative to see the 2023 solar eclipse

Not everyone will be lucky enough to be in the right place and time to enjoy this ring of fire or solar eclipse. But in the digital age, there are solutions. “Join NASA for conversations with scientists and telescope views from across the country on NASA’s YouTube starting at 5:30 pm CEST (Madrid time), the space agency invites us.”

Whether looking at the sky or at your screen, October 14 promises to be a memorable day for all astronomy fans. Don’t miss this heavenly dance and Get ready to witness the wonderful ring of solar fire.