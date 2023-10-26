This Saturday, the night sky will witness an astronomical spectacle that we can rarely witness simultaneously. Just as the magical Hunter’s Moon reaches its peak, a partial lunar eclipse It will emerge as a backdrop, giving the sky an unparalleled beauty.

Have you ever heard of the Hunter’s Moon? It is the name that Native Americans gave to the full moon in October. Imagine a large shining sphere, similar to a silver lamp hanging in the night sky and one of the most curious astronomical events.

This name has its roots in the traditions of the inhabitants of North America and Canada. When autumn arrived, after the harvest season, it was the time to hunt for supplies during the winter, as National Geographic points out,

However, this moon does not always come alone, and in reality, it is perfect for a stellar event. This October 28, the Hunter’s Moon will be accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse. Can you imagine an artist painting shadows on a bright canvas? Something similar will happen in heaven. The large surface area and the lunar calendar will allow it.

This phenomenon occurs when only a section of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow. On this occasion, the darkening will be 6%, as if a dark brushstroke adorned a corner of our ancient star.

Where, when and how to see the eclipse on the Hunter’s Moon

So, Where and when can you be part of this show? Good news: the event will be visible from many territories: Eastern States of North America, through Europe and Spain to the distant lands of Australia, Africa, and Antarctica.

In our country, mark your watches, The peak moment will be at 10:15 p.m., peninsular time. You don’t need a telescope or special glasses. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are a gift to the human eye. Simply look up at the sky and enjoy.

This Saturday is a perfect opportunity to take a moment, go outside, and look at the sky. The Hunter’s Moon and partial lunar eclipse will be waiting to provide a show that, without a doubt, will delight those who experience it.