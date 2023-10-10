The Malaysian Foreign Minister said that on Saturday a Peruvian police operation led to the discovery of a large network of human traffickers: the victims were 43 citizens of Malaysia and one of Taiwan, who had been lured to Peru with the promise of a well-paid job in a casino. When they arrived in the country, their passports were taken away, and they were forced to carry out telephone scams, contacting other Malaysians posing as judicial or police officials to request money payments, a type of fraud called the “Macao scam”.

The victims worked only at night, lived in very small spaces for their numbers and were given only one meal a day. After their recovery, they met with staff from the Malaysian embassy in Peru, who found them in good condition. The people had arrived in the Peruvian capital Lima in September.

Once they arrived in Peru, the victims had their passports taken away and were prevented from communicating with their family members. The police operation was launched after two women from the group managed to escape and alert the Peruvian authorities. Six Taiwanese and two Peruvian people have been arrested: the organizers of the scam are members of the Taiwanese criminal group known as Red Dragon. Almost 10 thousand dollars (around 9,400 euros) were also seized from the house where the victims were staying, as well as dozens of phones and credit cards.

Activists and Malaysian authorities say hundreds of people are being lured with job offers in Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos, only to be forced to scam people online with fake romances and cryptocurrency scams.