Suara.com – “Money can’t buy class.” This cynical sentence came from a house cleaner after seeing a dirty room left by guests. Allegedly, the guests were rich people.

Reporting from Mstar.com, Thursday (12/10/2023), a janitor in Malaysia admitted that he understood the attitude of guests like that. But, still, he couldn’t stop thinking.

“I do have a trust issue with people who like to dress up when they go out. Not all of them, but most of them do,” explained the janitor.

Confiding on his Facebook page, the officer admitted that he worked as housekeeper in a house that was usually rented for vacationers. Most of the guests in the house were people with money.

“I work as housekeeper for a holiday house in this village. The rental price is almost 5,000 Malaysian ringgit (or the equivalent of Rp. 16 million) per night. So most of the guests are people with money and wealth,” wrote the housekeeper.

According to him, as long as he worked, it was clear which people really had money, aka the rich and the new rich. According to him, this can be seen from the condition of the rooms left by guests after staying overnight.

The female janitor admitted that there was a way to find out whether the room was being used by visitors who were rich or who only pretended to have money.

“Really rich people come to relax. They use as little space as possible and make sure that the room is neat and clean before leaving,” wrote the housekeeper.

“Well, those who pretend to be rich have thick make-up on their faces. Their eyelashes are like Ramadan bazaar umbrellas. They usually leave their rooms unkempt.”

“Imagine, tissue used for make-up wipes was scattered everywhere. There were also false eyelashes, food wrappers, used shopping receipts. We also found sanitary napkins tucked in the gaps in the mattress.”

Through sharing on Facebook, the housekeeper uploaded a photo of a room. You can see a lump of tissue and used sanitary napkins in the corner of the mattress. It is located between the mattress inserts.

However, the housekeeper reminded guests to be civilized when renting a room or accommodation, and to leave it in a neat and good condition.

Apart from that, he also reminded tenants not to take items that are not theirs from inside the accommodation and then take them home.

“Rich doesn’t come with manners. People who are truly rich do have that class. And money can’t buy class.”

Responding to this vent, many netizens voiced their opinions after the housekeeper’s post went viral on social media.

“The housekeeper’s job is to tidy up the room, you can’t complain. That’s how it works,” said one netizen.

“Housekeepers, especially in hotels, will definitely find lots of strange objects. In my experience, I found condoms covered in mucus and sanitary napkins rolled up and plugged in the toilet,” said another netizen.