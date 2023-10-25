In the vast universe of role-playing games there is a title that stands out for its originality and its ability to challenge the common perception of space and dimensions. It’s about Household, an RPG created by Two Little Mice, known for its unique and charming environment. Thanks to the knowledge noted by the wise boggart Herasmo J. Hemingwaywe will explore the innovative setting of Household and its four main races: Fate, Boggart, You say e A crowdproviding in-depth insight into the world in which the game takes place.

We have this extensive manual at our disposal over 300 pages, full of illustrations and small quotes from key characters. The layout is well taken care of and the division into thematic areas is very simple, making easy search of the elements we need.

As regards the illustrations I’m very suggestive and they try to convey well the concept according to which the dimensions of small people are varied, but always very minute, by placing objects of our daily use alongside them: for example, what for us is just a sewing needle, for them could very well be a rapier .

The House: Where Space is Relative

The fulcrum of Household it is a charming and unique setting: a classic Victorian country house of dimensions unknown to humans, but large enough to house four kingdoms, each ruled by one of the four major races. But what makes Household truly extraordinary is the conception of time and space. Time is measured since the death of the owner of the house, an event known as Year 0.

Distances are measured in minimeter, a unit of measurement that has no equivalent in our metric system. This spatial distortion creates a fascinating and unique setting that challenges the perception of size. Another very interesting thing is the subdivision of the races: in fact it is said that in the beginning each of the 4 kingdoms stipulated a pact with an ancestral force who gave them a unique power to be able to stand alone in this mansion.

In the phase of character creationin addition to the classic features and most common choice options of role-playing games, we will also have to select some typical Household peculiaritiescome traits, maneuvers e aces up your sleeve. Some professions will also give us the possibility of having a animal companionsuch as the bumblebee, the gecko, the beetle and the mouse, which in our case can also act as mounts (after all, the size of the small population must be considered).

Household races

The Fairies: Grace and Beauty

The Fateone of the four main races, are known for their grace, beauty and dragonfly-like wings, given to them by the pact with the ancestral strength of the Job. Their wings and eyes can take on a wide range of colors. Fairy culture is centered on the pursuit of pleasure, beauty and grace. With less than 25% of the House’s total population, the Faeries are concentrated primarily in their own kingdom, known as the Kingdomgoverned by Zarina Arcadia Oberonovna.

This kingdom is famous for its culture, literature and art. Fairies speak a language called Fae and each Fairy inherits a Contract at birth, given by the ancestral strength of the stars. The Kingdom’s territories include the Dining Room and the Kitchen, and are predominantly inhabited by Fairies.

The Boggarts: Candor and Tireless Work

I Boggart, originally known as “Brownies”, had the task of protecting the master and his family in the House. In exchange for their devotion, the master granted them hospitality and the warmth of the hearth. The hearth in fact it is the ancestral strength with which they entered into the pact that gives them access to a superhuman, or rather, superminihuman strength.

These beings are known for their size and physical prowess. Their culture is based on straightforwardness, practicality and tireless work. Many Boggarts engage in farming, hunting, and ranching, but many young men choose military life. They live in the Hearth, a nation located in the Hall and part of the Understairs. In the daily lives of the Boggarts, importance is given to cuisine and reputation.

The Sprighi: A Connection with Domestic Forces

The Sprighi are divided into three main groups: Sylphs, Ondines and Soladini. All Sprighi share an ancestral connection with one of the Home Forces: Fire, Water or Air. Despite their physical differences, they share a similar culture:

the Sylphids They are tall and slender, with hollow bones and fluffy hair Ondini they are stocky, short and have a muscular appearance Saladini They have warm colored complexions and hair.

The Sprighi make up more than a quarter of the House’s population and live mainly in the Children of the Lord, a confederation of territories that includes almost the entire first floor (Master Bedroom, Bathroom and Bedroom). This nation is known for its openness and cultural syncretism, which has led to a thriving arts and business industry.

The Sluagh: Diversity and Traditions

The Sluaghs arrived in the House many years after the death of their master, coming from a place called Beyond. The Sluagh are characterized by their physical diversity and are known for respecting traditions. They arrived in the house by conquering the cellar, and fought for a long time against the inhabitants of the house until they found a fragile peace.

The Sluagh speak Slugan, but with numerous dialects. Their culture is very complex and varies between different communities. The Sluagh Horde It’s composed by 27 tribes and is governed by Khan Vilener Arsenis Voltoi Rodomont. This nation is located beyond the Long Corridor in the cellar and is known for its cultural diversity.

The Game: Where the Storyteller and the Players Construct the Story

In the context of the gamein Household players engage in a thought-provoking conversation with the Narrator, trying to reconstruct the story of little-known characters from official history. This experience involves adventures in a romantic and charming setting.

The Storyteller plays a key role in guiding the narrative and presenting challenges to the players. The game uses dice rolls to determine the success of the characters’ actions. Dice rolls can be action or reaction rolls, depending on who initiates the action.

To make an action roll, players must define the goal and approach, determine the difficulty, create a dice pool based on skills and scopes, roll the dice, count successes, and deal with consequences. Successes are achieved when two or more dice show the same face.

Players can run raise if they get at least a basic success, which gives them a second chance. Certain traits, conditions, equipment, or modifiers can influence dice rolls, adding an element of strategy and skill to the game.

In Household, every action has consequences. If the character fails on an action roll, a failure occurs, which can lead to negative results or complications. Sometimes, a character can achieve success at a cost, sacrificing something to achieve the goal. Furthermore, it stress not conditions they represent the physical and emotional condition of the character, further influencing the development of the story.

Conclusions

Household is an RPG that challenges the perception of size and space, immersing players in a fascinating and original world. The four main races – Fate, Boggart, Sprighi and Sluagh – bring with them unique cultures and traditions that enrich the game’s setting. The character sheet creation and die roll system add elements of strategy and skill to the narrative, giving players the chance to shape the story in a fascinating environment. With Household, the concept of space becomes relative, opening the doors to a wide range of adventures and possibilities. So, get ready to explore the House and discover its fascinating world, where dimensions are anything but fixed.