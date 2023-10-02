loading…

Republican leader in the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said while he remains committed to helping Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, addressing the United States’ border security concerns should be a bigger priority for U.S. lawmakers.

This assertion was expressed in an interview with CBS on Sunday (1/10/2023).

“The priority for me is America and our borders,” stressed McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday.

He explained, “Now, I support making sure Ukraine has the weapons they need, but I firmly support the (American) border first.”

McCarthy spoke just hours after a last-minute budget deal was agreed to by Congress on Saturday night to avert a costly and disruptive shutdown of the US federal government.

The temporary funds, which fund the government until mid-November, do not include $6 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine that the White House has requested, as disagreements emerge among hardline Republicans over President Joe Biden’s support for Kiev during its conflict with Moscow.

A number of senior Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, support methods designed to continue funding Ukraine.

Senate Republicans, largely divided on the issue, agreed to support McCarthy’s Budget Act.

However, when asked by CBS about the White House’s current position of not having enough funds to provide Kiev with adequate weaponry, McCarthy insisted securing America’s own interests, such as the southern border, must come first.