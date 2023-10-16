Why did the creators of House of the Dragon decide to ignore such an important relationship?

If you are a fan of George RR Martin’s saga and have been watching House of the Dragon, you will have noticed some key differences between the series and the book Fire and Blood. Today, we want to focus on an omission in the series that has more than one raising eyebrows: the relationship between Laena Velaryon and Rhaenyra Targaryen. Why could this oversight have a ripple effect throughout the series’ universe?

The absence of a powerful friendship

For those who are not aware, the series explores the history leading up to the Targaryen civil war, spanning several characters and interconnected plots. This is where the truncated friendship between Laena and Rhaenyra, a relationship that could have added layers and layers of depth to an already convoluted story. Laena Velaryon, played by Nanna Blondell, is a character who, although present, is greatly reduced in her role. And that, friends, is a narrative waste.

We are talking about two women who are not only connected by blood, but also for marriages, engaged children and, yes, a friendship that the series simply ignores. They are both sisters-in-law, cousins ​​and had their children engaged since they were young. How can the series leave aside a connection so rich and full of possibilities?

What if the friendship had been there?

Let’s get into the what ifs a little bit. Let’s imagine that the series had decided to include this friendship. To begin with, this would add a new dimension to the already complicated dynamics between Rhaenyra and Alicent. If Rhaenyra had developed a new friendship with Laena, that could have further fueled the rivalry with Alicent. But that’s not all; This relationship could have also added context to other key moments in the series, such as Rhaenys’s betrayal and the subsequent hasty marriage between Daemon and Rhaenyra.

The most exciting thing about this omission is that it might even have shed light on Rhaenyra’s sexuality. There are clues in the book that suggest there could be something more between Laena and Rhaenyra, something the series could have explored. Additionally, that would have given Laena a much more substantial role, and with it, an opportunity to emotionally connect with fans before her tragic fate.

A missed opportunity

Not everything in an adaptation has to be an exact replica of the original work, we know that. But the forgetting of a relationship as shocking as that of Laena y Rhaenyra It makes us wonder what other narrative gems the creators of House of the Dragon may be overlooking. Do time constraints justify omitting a plot that could have greatly enriched the series? Judging by what we’ve lost, it seems the answer is a resounding no.

Sure, it’s easy to wonder what could have beenbut let’s focus on what we have. Laena Velaryon He is an exciting figure in his own right. Her story, as presented in the books, shows us a strong, adventurous woman willing to challenge social norms. She claims Vhagar, one of the oldest and most powerful dragonsand in the texts, she is shown less as a pawn in the men’s game and more as a player in her own right.

In fact, This change in the series could be seen as part of a broader trend in television and film adaptations. Increasingly, complex supporting characters are stripped of their extra layers to simplify the plot. But at what cost? In doing so, the richness that could have made House of the Dragon more than a prequel is lost; It could have been a masterpiece in itself.