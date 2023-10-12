Haunted Housethe Atari classic revisited and modernized, is available today on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e Nintendo Switch. Considered a tribute to the classic Atari 2600 title suitable for all ages, as well as the very first survival horror in video game history, Haunted House is an isometric 3D adventure set in a spooky mansion full of colorful characters.

In Haunted House players take on the role of Lyn Graves, nephew of legendary treasure hunter Zachary Graves. Lyn visits her uncle’s mansion with her best friends only to discover that she has been infested with ghosts and monsters who will immediately kidnap her fellow adventurers. To free them, Lyn will have to recover the fragments of a magical urn and rebuild it.

