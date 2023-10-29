The most loved toy cars in the world are back with the second chapter of the series developed by the very Italians of Milestone. As you may have guessed from the results of our review of Hot Wheels Unleashed, we couldn’t wait to get our hands on this sequel, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, which we offer you today for review. Will it have lived up to expectations? Let’s find out together!

The return of fun… unbridled!

As we have already seen with its predecessor, too Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 provides one great variety of activities inside: starting from the classic race against the AI ​​(or against our best times) up to drifting championships, online and local battles with our friends and the inevitable story mode.

Starting from the latter, the story mode of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 obviously doesn’t have a particularly complex plot, but it delivers the right context to the challenges that follow one another on a sort of game board made up of various “boxes”, each of which contains a challenge that must be overcome to reach the next one, up to the Boss.

The challenges in each game “world”. I’m well varied and stimulating: sometimes we will have to beat a particular time, other times we will have to be good at keeping ourselves at the top of the ranking so as not to be brutally “knocked out”, and still other times our goal will simply be to reach the podium. The big flaw of the story mode resides, unfortunately, in what should instead be the icing on the cake: them, i boss.

We found the latter extremely monotonous and, of all things, certainly the least stimulating challenge in the game: regarding the structure of the boss battles, it certainly cannot be said that Milestone has decided to dare by proposing an equal clash for all villainsand not very original in terms of the structure.

A vehicle for all tastes

Inside the game There are dozens of vehicles of all types available: from the classic racing car to the pickup truck, the motorbike or the wheeled velociraptor: we will be able to obtain this great variety of vehicles through the shopor playing Lady Luck via a special “prize wheel”. Every toy car is customizable via some special menus that allow you to change the material of our Hot Wheels or to stick some stickers (which we can create ourselves using a special editor) on the bodywork.

Each vehicle is equipped with its own statistics which vary the capacity of road holdingOf accelerationOf skid and many other aspects: it will therefore be important to “invest” our upgrade points on a wide variety of vehicles to always have the right vehicle at the right time.

In Hot Wheels Unleashed 2in short, a to vary from car to car it’s never just the bodywork: even the “bonuses” that we choose to apply to our vehicle, which can be unlocked gradually by investing particular tokens that we obtain by completing challenges and leveling up, can determine our success or our ruin.

A challenge for every type of player

It would be completely wrong to think that, since it is a game based on a well-known children’s toy, this is too easy for a mature player to be attracted to the idea of ​​trying their hand at it. I Different difficulty levels allow anyone to find the degree of challenge suited to your needs: both those more and less accustomed to the racing genre will find a difficulty suited to their experience.

The writer is used to a rather high level of challenge in the field of racing games and, in the two most challenging modes of the game, she found a degree of adversity capable of stimulating and enticing to think about every centimeter of the track.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 meets the needs of every type of player by offering a limited number of shares possible: acceleration, reverse gear, jump (vertical and lateral), boost and the inevitable skid. Get in tune with the physics of the title may be difficult immediately, but once you understand the game system, you will find yourself faced with a profound gameplay that is limited to the pressing of a few buttons.

A fresh but minimal style

Let’s now talk about the technical and artistic choices of the development team: the title is created with Unreal Engine and enjoys attention worth mentioning regarding the lighting and the presence of some “stage effects“ truly realistic track modelssuch as the rays of light that literally reach our faces during our run.

At the same time, however, we must report a certain emptiness of the settings: despite the title trying to convey the concept of being miniaturized in multiple ways, slogging between wooden boards and marbles didn’t give us that feeling of diving into childhood that we were looking for. Accomplice to this, perhaps, is a certain approximation in the shapes and structure of the environments, the slopes didn’t particularly convince us regarding the choice of themes (a room, a mini-golf course, a museum…), while we were pleasantly impressed by their structure: sharp curves, ramps, points that allow us to literally magnetize ourselves to the ceiling, and the presence of some “scenic” elements such as spiders that launch webs that tend to slow us down or pendulums on which large rocks swing to avoid seemed sufficiently stimulating to us and well disposed.

Worth noting an adrenaline-filled soundtrack at the right point and absolutely a use impeccable of the sound effects: one of the aspects that, more than any other, makes this title consistent with the complex platforms that host it.

One of the methods that we suggest to all players it is the route editor: by continuing in story mode we will unlock pieces of the track and obstacles of various types, which will allow us to create and show the world our routes with great intuitiveness.

Having played the PS5 version of the title, let’s say a few words about the available trophies: Platinum will not be easy or immediate and indeed, only players who decide to invest their time (and above all their experience) will be able to boast the king of trophies for this game.

We also point out that the same triggers (R2 and L2) adapt to what happens on the screen in a very immersive and intuitive way, returning a truly “next gen” type of experience in this sense.