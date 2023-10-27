The new Kia Optima is impressive.

Of course we understand that the Netherlands is a very special market. Due to special tax measures, there are a lot of cars that we never see here or that we see a lot of them. For example, the Mitsubishi salesman told the undersigned that almost all Outlander PHEVs on the boat were destined for the Netherlands. The remaining 10% was allowed to divide the rest of Europe.

Dutch (and Northern European) car taste is also quite different from the rest of the world. If we are going to drive a D-segment car, it must be a four-door coupe or station wagon, of course with a premium logo on the buttocks. As a result, we miss a lot of excellent mid-range cars, including this new, refreshed Kia Optima.

K5

Until recently you could also buy them in the Netherlands. Unfortunately, this fifth generation passed us by and the refreshed Kia K5 will also be parked next to the EV6, Sportage and Sorento (these are the models that score better here).

But in some markets you can buy the K5 and for them there is good news: the new Kia K5 is here! Or rather, the updated Kia K5 is here. It is a facelift rather than a new model (although that line is becoming quite blurred these days. It is clearly visible that Kia (no, not KN) is applying the new family face worldwide. So a wonderfully designed set of headlights and taillights.

Technology renewed Kia Optima

The chrome strip that runs the length of the facelifted Kia optima is also special. Together with the sloping roofline, the car has a liftback-eqsue appearance. However, it is 100% a sedan.

There are also two new colors, by the way: Moonscape Matte Gray (matte gray) and Wolf Gray. In terms of engines, you can choose from various 2.0 engines without turbo. Once an LPI with 146 hp, a normal version with 160 hp and a hybrid with about 200 hp. Finally, there is a 1.6 turbo with 180 hp.

Fortunately, more has changed in the interior. Completely in line with the prevailing technological trend, the meters and infotainment are incorporated into one large screen. The gear selector lever has also been replaced by a sexy rotary knob.

In addition, there is – yes – a fingerprint sensor! Audi introduced it in 2002 on the A8 and since then no one adopted it (afraid of severed fingers). Finally, there are things like a new head-up display (that is not the same as hip dysplasia) and nicer materials for the interior.

