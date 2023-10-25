loading…

Yocheved Lifshitz, one of the hostages released by Hamas, admitted that he received good treatment by the militant group while he was in captivity. Photo/NPR

TEL AVIV – The officials Israel reportedly disappointed with the statement made by one of the Israeli hostages released by Hamas . The 85-year-old woman described her experience while being held hostage by Hamas because she was not ready before the live interview.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Yocheved Lifshitz, said he was beaten on October 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israel and captured civilians, but then they treated him “gently,” and had doctors examine him during his two-week detention in the Palestinian enclave. That.

Citing Israeli sources, the Israeli state’s Kan News reported that allowing Lifshitz to make a direct statement was a mistake, and added that it was unsure whether anyone had had “initial discussions” with him on the matter. (26/10/2023).

Lifshitz, was one of two women freed on Monday – 220 hostages still being held by Hamas. He was released along with another hostage, Nuri Yitzhak (79).

Lifshitz’s husband is reportedly missing and suspected of being detained by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, although this has not been confirmed.

Sitting in a wheelchair, he told reporters he was taken through a spider’s web-like network of tunnels in Gaza, according to Reuters.

Video footage of Lifshitz’s release shows the 85-year-old woman greeting one of the Hamas militants and saying “shalom.”

He told reporters that all his needs were met, and added that the Israeli military did not take the Hamas threat seriously, Reuters reported.

(ian)