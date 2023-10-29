The cinema offers numerous horror films which allow people to enjoy terrifying scenes. With the arrival of Halloween, it is an ideal occasion to find out which are the best scary movies in history. Would you dare to do a marathon?

The “Science of Fear” is a project that conducted an exhaustive analysis of the reaction of 250 people while watching some of the most iconic horror films. Over several weeks, the researchers They collected data to determine which scene and movie generate the greatest fear in viewers. On this occasion, the initiative focused on measuring the parameters using measurements of heart rate (BPM) and heart rate variability (HRV) to evaluate horror movies.

Heart rate (BPM) is a key indicator that measures how quickly the film gets the audience’s heart beating. A higher BPM number means that the film generates a more intense emotional response, reflecting fear as part of people’s “fight or flight” instinct. This is explained by the authors of the study in Daily Mail.

According to this study, The film that contains the most terrifying scene in the world of horror cinema is “Insidious,” also known as “The Night of the Demon” (2010). In this film, a married couple faces their son’s mysterious fall into a coma, followed by encounters with demonic entities.

While, The scariest movie, according to the studio, is “Sinister,” a 2012 production which tells the story of a writer without success in his publications. In the plot, The writer discovers a disturbing film depicting a murder, and sets out to discover what happened.

The top 5 best horror movies according to this study include:

Sinister Host Sinamarink The Night of the Demon The Conjuring

