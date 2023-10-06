The fear you love is back: Which horror sagas deserve a second life on the big screen?

Remember when open until dawn made you question every nightclub visit? Or when Happy death day took the horror comedy and time loop to a new level? Horror films have been a rollercoaster of emotions since their inception, but there are certain titles that, without a doubt, deserve to scare us again. And no, I’m not just talking about the big names; There are some underrated gems that are ready for a second life.

From Scary Movie until Deleted, the possibilities for rebooting are endless. But if there is one thing that all of these works have in common, it is their unique ability to capture the essence of their time. Now imagine that, but adapted to our modern era of technological advances and cultural changes. Yes, it sounds promising.

Reimagining the vampire genre

Robert Rodriguez, the mastermind behind Dusk Till Dawn, surprised us with its unique vision of vampires and criminals in a strange but fascinating symbiosis. Although the last film in the series dates back to 1999, today the world is more than ready for a return to the nightclub full of creatures of the night.

Reinventing the horror comedy

With the meta-humorous Happy death daydirector Christopher Landon found a way to combine humor and horror in a perfect murder loop. Although its future seems uncertain, this franchise has great potential for a resurgence, especially when the same director is involved in the future. Scream 7.

Parody at its finest

If we talk about laughing with terror, it is impossible not to mention Scary Movie. Although its deliveries have been somewhat uneven, the rise of the horror comedy on streaming platforms makes us think that the franchise could return with overwhelming force.

Terror in the digital age

With the advent of technology, Deleted He presented us with a scenario where our computer screen becomes the epicenter of horror. The possibilities are endless, and considering how much technology has changed since its last installment in 2018, it’s more than ready for a comeback.

Who’s afraid of killer tomato plants?

Now, if you’re looking for something completely out of the ordinary, Attack of the Killer Tomatoes could be your choice. This parody of B horror films is the perfect definition of how humor and horror can coexist in a single film space.

Irreplaceable legacies

Going through classics like Shark y Summer Camp, the impact of these franchises on the genre is undeniable. In an era where sharks are still scary and summer camps can hide dark secrets, these titles are more than ready to come back to bite and stab our hearts.

Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street: the eternal kings of terror

We couldn’t close without mentioning Jason Voorhees y Freddy Krueger, two titans who have left their mark on the genre. Although hampered by legal and production problems, fans are clamoring for a return. And if there is something that horror films know how to do, it is listen to the screams of their audience.

With this review we wanted to highlight different horror sagas that we consider essential both for the genre and for the history of cinema. Now all you have to do is wait for Halloween night and choose the saga that scares you the most for a good scary marathon, but always look behind you for what may appear.