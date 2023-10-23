loading…

The Israeli military bombards the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, Palestine. As many as 30 people died buried in the rubble of buildings. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military Israel bombarded the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, Palestine, Sunday night. This terrible airstrike killed 30 people.

Civil defense units in Gaza said 30 bodies were found under bombed buildings. Most of them are women and children.

Jabalia Camp is the largest refugee camp in Gaza, consisting of eight camps. Gaza’s Interior Ministry said there were heavy casualties following Israeli airstrikes overnight.

Apart from killing 30 people, the Israeli military air attack also left 27 other people injured.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza said it was having difficulty treating the injured.

“We are very short of medicines and medical equipment,” a hospital director told Al Jazeera, Monday (23/10/2023).

Israel continued bombing the Gaza Strip for more than two weeks in response to Hamas’ attack on Israeli territory on October 7, which killed more than 1,400 people.

The attack on the Jabalia refugee camp came as the death toll in Gaza rose to 4,651 people and the number of injured to 14,245 people since the Israel-Hamas war began last October 7.

The densely populated Jabalia camp is also home to three schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Some of these schools have been converted into shelters for hundreds of refugee families.