Israeli missiles hit a convoy of Palestinians fleeing the Gaza Strip, killing 70 people including children and women. Photo/News.com.au

GAZA TRACK – At least 70 people, including women and children, died after a convoy of residents Palestine hit by a missile while fleeing northern Gaza.

Women and children were among those killed after a Palestinian convoy was attacked while fleeing northern Gaza.

According to the BBC, the attack took place on the Salah-al-Din road – one of two evacuation routes from northern Gaza to the south.

Palestinian journalist Hashem al-Saudi told CNN that the situation is much worse than what you see on television.

“The streets were filled with rubble and the smell of blood,” al-Saudi said.

“Even those who moved south were hit by air strikes… There is no safe place in the Gaza Strip,” he added.

“Everyone on this land was targeted by the Israeli military, which from the start did not differentiate between civilians and others,” he said as quoted by News.com.au, Sunday (15/10/2023).

Hundreds of thousands of civilians fled the besieged territory by car, truck and foot on Saturday after being given a 24-hour warning by Israel to evacuate – an order that European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called “absolutely impossible”.

Graphic footage of the massacre at the scene, which emerged shortly afterwards, showed at least 12 bodies – with some thought to be two to five years old.