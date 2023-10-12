loading…

Totally surrounded by Israel, hospitals in the Gaza Strip are at risk of turning into morgues because there is no electricity supply. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the hospital in Gaza Strip at risk of turning into a morgue without electricity.

“The only power plant in Gaza ran out of fuel on Wednesday, and the backup generator could stop working within hours,” the ICRC said as quoted by the BBC, Thursday (12/10/2023).

Medical centers in the Gaza Strip were overwhelmed after Israel imposed a “total siege” and pounded the enclave with air strikes and artillery.

This came after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel last Saturday.

Israel has vowed not to restore electricity or allow basic resources and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip until Hamas frees about 150 hostages it kidnapped in its attack on Saturday.

“When Gaza lost electricity, hospitals lost electricity, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients receiving oxygen at risk. “Kidney dialysis stopped, and X-rays could not be done,” said ICRC Director for the region, Fabrizio Carboni.

Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues.

He added that hospitals were still using generators – but the fuel would only last for a few hours.

“The human suffering caused by this escalation is abhorrent, and I implore all parties to reduce the suffering of civilians,” said the ICRC’s Carboni.