Suara.com – The Red Sparks volleyball player from Indonesia, Megawati Hangestri, is becoming a new idol. This is because the slick performance he showed in the Korean Volleyball League earned him a lot of praise from the media in two countries.

Even recently, Megawati managed to bring victory to the Red Sparks in the last match against Hyundai Hillstate in three consecutive sets on Sunday 29 October 2023.

During this match, supporters from Indonesia flocked to the stadium to support the young player from Indonesia.

Interestingly, most of the supporters from Indonesia carried posters with the phrase ‘edge of the cliff’ written on them.

Through videos circulating on social media Twitter (or I support you, Megawati Red Bull step aside first’.

Megawati’s poster is in the spotlight. (Screenshot of account X)

Megawati also appeared to respond to the greetings of the Indonesian supporters. He was seen smiling several times looking at the various posters they brought.

The video then became a topic of discussion among netizens on social media Twitter (or X). It’s not uncommon for netizens to post joking comments.

“Wow, it’s not dangerous, is it?” netizen comments.

Meanwhile, other netizens commented on it with comments that bordered on sarcasm.

“Wrong words directly from different countries,” wrote another account.

“Korean people know that there is another Megawati,” wrote another account.

Contributor: Come on Sarah