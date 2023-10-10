loading…

Israel is suspected of using white phosphorus bombs in the latest attacks on Gaza. Photo/anadolu

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are suspected of using white phosphorus ammunition in their attacks on Gaza. This claim was revealed by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a social media post on Tuesday (10/10/2023).

They also uploaded a video showing the impact of an alleged Israeli attack using incendiary weapons.

White phosphorus ammunition is not prohibited under international law but its use is strictly regulated.

Such ammunition should not be used in densely populated areas, as its effects are extremely dangerous for civilians, according to the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

One video published by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry in

No casualties or recent damage to nearby buildings were visible in the footage.

“The Israeli occupation used internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against Palestinians in the Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza,” the Palestinian ministry explained, in the video statement.

Ammunition containing white phosphorus is commonly used by the military to create smoke screens and hide troop movements, due to its ability to produce large amounts of smoke.