Poptren. Suara.com – Shocking news comes from dangdut singer Happy Asmara.

Happy Asmara is suspected of being in a trance while performing after the generator exploded.

Launching TikTok, Sunday (1/10/2023), the Happy Asmara Instagram live video was re-shared.

The singer from Kediri, East Java revealed that when the electricity went out because the generator exploded, he was confused.

Happy Asmara admitted that this often happened when he was performing and made him feel uncomfortable.

“The generator exploded too, I feel like I’m already dizzy or something like that, there must have been an explosion, something exploded, we’re confused, aren’t we,” said Happy Asmara.

Happy Asmara then said that he was still conscious and not very focused.

“Last night I was still conscious, it’s not like I was in a trance or not, it’s just that last night I wanted to be like reading letters,” said Happy Asmara.

Happy revealed the strange incident he experienced via Instagram Story @happy_asmara77.

Happy Asmara told the chronology until he felt like he was in a trance.