The complete edition of Horizon II for PlayStation 5 requires two discs in its physical edition. It becomes the first console game with this feature.

One of the best games of 2022 will soon have its definitive edition. Not only that, but it is confirmed PlayStation’s total commitment to continue launching its games on PCas has already happened with Days Gone, God of War, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart or Returnal.

Yes, Horizon: Forbidden West will finally come out on PC, following in the footsteps of its predecessor. PS5 players can also rest assured.

Guerrilla Games announced a few days ago that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will come to PS5 and PC, as also happened with Death Stranding, and possibly will happen with Ghost of Tsushima.

The edition includes base game, expansion The Burning Shores (not available for PS4) and tons of additional content. If you don’t have it yet, this is your best opportunity.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be released for PC (on Steam and Epic Games Store) in early 2024, still without a confirmed date.

The first PS5 game with two discs

Kraken compression technology is one of the best features of PS5. Thanks to this, most games take up less SSD space than their Xbox Series X|S counterparts, and even less than some PS4 titles.

But with Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition it has been impossible. A screenshot has been leaked with the back cover of the physical edition for PS5, confirming an important detail.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will come on two Ultra Blu-Ray discs of PS5. Thus it becomes the first PlayStation 5 game with this feature.

A few months ago, Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (out February 29, 2024) would come on two discsbut Aloy’s emergence has surprised us.

The size of the Horizon II Complete Edition on PS5 has also been leaked. We already warned you that it is one of the largest games in the entire PS5 catalog, something logical since the base game, the expansion and other extras are included.

This is what the edition includes:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 Burning Shores DLC for PS5 Digital Soundtrack Digital Artbook Digital Comic Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk Photo Mode Extras (Special Pose and Face Paint) Behemoth Outfit and Short Bow Elite Carja Outfit Thunder Nora Elite Thunder Sling Nora Alpha Garriraptor Part for Mechanical Assault Resource Pack

are required 121 GB free space on PS5 to install all the data, both in this physical edition and in the digital edition. The size of FFVII Rebirth could be similar, if we take this information into account.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition hits stores for PS5 next October 6while the PC version (it will be released on Steam and Epic Store) will debut in early 2024, without knowing the exact date.