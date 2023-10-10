Honor launched its new tablet during the summer, the Honor Pad X9, which arrived alongside the Honor X6a mobile phone. Now, I have had the opportunity to put this mid-range tablet from the Chinese company to the test.

It may not stand out from other competing devices in this segment, but it has some qualities that place it above the rest of the competitors, such as its interior – at least for this segment.

From the design – which comes with a single option – the Honor Pad X9 looks like a tablet for all audiences; It does not stand out in tasks such as video games, but it takes care of almost all the details that a tablet with these characteristics has to offer.

During the time that I have tried it, I think that the Honor Pad X9 It is a very good option for its range and for users looking for a terminal that can do everything they are looking for.

Honor Pad X9 tablet review, analysis, test and opinion

Features and technical data sheet of Honor Pad X9

Honor Pad X9Pantalla

11.5 inches

2000 x 1200 pixels

120 Hz

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 4G

GPU

Adreno 610

RAM memory

4GB

Storage

128GB

main chambers

5 megapixel f/2.2, AF

Frontal camera

5 megapixels, f/2.2

Battery

7250 mAh

Operating system

MagicOS 7.1 (Android 13)

Dimensions and weight

267.3 x 167.4 x 6.9 mm

495 grams

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 5

Bluyetooth 5.1

USB-C

Precio

229€

An affordable 11.5-inch tablet with 128 GB of storage, perfect for entertainment.

It has a good design, although it omits several connectivity elements

Honor Pad X9 has a metallic design in space gray that gives it a elegant lookalthough the choice of materials also makes it a somewhat heavy tablet, at 499 grams.

At least during long uses, especially horizontally with video games, I have had to stop to put the tablet back, since I was unable to hold it, something that is also due to not being used to playing on such large screens – compared to mobiles–.

Despite this, its measurements of 267.3 x 167.4 millimeters are very accurate and have a positive consequence in the use of space in a relatively thin tablet, at 6.9 millimeters.

Otherwise, arrives without case and without magnetic connection for accessoriesso if you want to use it with these elements you will have to buy them separately and choose the ones that are compatible.

Now, the Honor Pad X9 arrives without SIM slotwhich only allows the option without number, a feature that could put off many users, although personally I do not think it is strictly necessary.

To this also adds the 5G connection exceptionsince the processor does not have the technology.

Screen and sound: the best section

It has a 11.5-inch TFT LCD panel with 2K resolution (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) and 1,070 million colors that It is used wonderfully, up to 86% in the relationship between the body and the screen.

Consequently, it is a really good screen for the mid-range, with which you can enjoy any content without any problem, from videos to video games.

Having said this, it should be added that 400 nits brightness may fall a bit short in certain situations, such as outdoors or brightly lit areas, although for use at home it is more than enough. Of course, the nits that Honor promises are the ones that appear – even with slightly higher values.

As for its refresh rate, it has 120 Hz that allows the tablet to be really fluid when navigating between applications and, of course, when launching video games that allow this value.

In this same section, it has 6 surround sound speakers, arranged so you really feel the audio around you: 2 at the bottom and 2 on each side.

At maximum level it may distort the sound a little, depending on the track played, but it is a great option to consider if you are looking for good sound in its price range.

Its processor offers good results

Honor wanted to take care of the interior of the Pad X9 and has opted for a 6-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor that makes the tablet work wonderfully.

According to the different analyses, this processor performs very well and, In some cases, it is capable of outperforming competing modelslike the Redmi Pad SE or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

Unfortunately, this processor arrives with 4G, although it was an expected option considering that the SIM slot has also been omitted.

As you can see in the table, this mid-range processor is on par with others that are very similar.

Honor Pad X9Redmi Pad SESamsung Galaxy A8realme PadProcesadorSD 685 4GSD 680 4GT618Hellio G80Geekbench 6 Single306416365344Geekbench 6 Multi1.1911.4681.3051.213AnTuTu331.258311.307220.066225.067PC Mark8.2836.9007.4658.095

However, there is one point that I have not fully understood, since in AnTuTu this tablet appears as the X8 Pro model, which could be a vitaminized model of the previous generation that was launched in Spain as the Pad X9.

On the other hand, it has a RAM of 4 gigabytes, which if they fall short can be expanded virtually with an additional 3 gigabytes. Again, the Honor Pad X9 is a strong contender when you look at the different read and write speeds.

Added to this are 128 gigabytes of internal storage which, unfortunately, is not expandable.

Honor Pad X9Redmi Pad SESamsung Galaxy A8realme PadSequential Write352.55 MB/s168.17 MB/s106.92 MB/s201.96 MB/sSequential Read723.59 MB/s300.89 MB/s205.82 MB/s223.72 MB/sWrite random21.45 MB/s18.17 MB/s14.36 MB/s17.87 MB/sRandom read22.07 MB/s15.20 MB/s11.45 MB/s14.76 MB/sMemory speed4.59 GB/s4. 54 GB/s3.19 GB/s4.89 GB/s

Finally, the tablet arrives with MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, a very comfortable operating system to navigate and with which you can customize even the smallest detail, such as widgets, themes, etc.

However, I have missed being able to adjust the size of some widgets as neededsuch as time, which do not adapt to the width of the screen.

In addition, as usually happens on mobile phones, MagicOS 7.1 has certain bloatwarewith pre-installed applications such as Booking, WPS or Netflix, and a Game Center that does not offer anything additional, just the same video games as the Play Store.

In this last point, it should be noted that you will find all Google services.

Cameras: the usual in a tablet

In the photographic section, we must remember first of all that it is not a mobile phone, so the specifications will always be lower.

In the case of the Honor Pad X9 it comes with a 5 megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, a value that is copied identically on the front.

The results are not very remarkable and it only allows digital zoom up to 8x – with direct access to 2x for portraits –, in addition to the modes being somewhat tight, HDR photography, Portrait and AI-enhanced photography.

As I mentioned, both the rear and the front are the same, so the results do not differ greatly, although the aforementioned AI photography option is, not available on the front.

Here you can see some images of the Honor Pad X9 cameras.

In short, I think that It is not a tablet from which you can get much photographic benefit and that their cameras are mainly used for video conferencing or document scanning.

The Honor Pad X9 has plenty of battery

As for its 7,250 mAh battery, it is another of the best sections of this tablet. It can last several days if you use the terminal for regular tasks such as reading, video applications or social networks.

As is normal, this time is affected if you dedicate the use to more demanding tasks such as video games – in some such as Call Of Duty Mobile it can get hot, so you will inevitably have to stop.

It is not a device specifically intended for gaming, so you normally don’t have to worry about the battery at all.

Now, as for its 66 W load, it seems to fall somewhat short; To achieve 100% battery, you will have to wait almost 3 hours – approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. Unfortunately, The box does not include the charger, only the cable.

Versions, offers and price of the Honor Pad X9

Honor has chosen not to include different options, so the available model is unique, although you can find different offers for a few 229 eurosa really reasonable price.

Thus, the option available is 4 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal storage in Space Gray color – the one you have seen here. Depending on the offers, its price can vary between 20 and 40 euros.

Review: Is it worth buying an Honor Pad X9?

Before buying a tablet, you have to think about the use you want to give it and, of course, what you want to invest in it.

In this case, the Honor Pad X9 is a perfect option if you are looking for a tablet, without the possibility of SIM or 5G, and for activities like reading or navigating between apps. Besides, Its screen is perfect for watching series and movies.

If you are looking for these features in the mid-range, the Honor Pad X9 is a tablet to take into account; If, on the other hand, you are looking for the latest specifications, you should go one step higher.

In summary, Honor Pad X9 is a good purchase option if you are looking for more common day-to-day tasks, but with the possibility of playing from time to time as well.