Honor, once a sub-brand of Huawei, has fully entered the world of foldables. So far this year we have already seen several mobile phones in this category appear, including the Magic V2 and Magic V Purse, but the Asian firm was keeping a surprise in store: the new Magic Vs2.

We are facing a device that arrives to replace the Magic Vs, available in Spain for about eight months, but it does so with a rather contained proposal. In other words, we are not facing a radical update, but some things have changed between generations.

Technical sheet of the new Honor Magic VS2

Honor Magic VS2

DIMENSIONS

157.5 x 74.4 x 10.7mm (folded)

157.5 x 146.2 x 5.1mm (unfolded)

Weight

229 g

external screen

6.43 inches

OLED

2344×2156 pixels

9.78:9 aspect ratio

DCI-P3 color range

main screen

7.92 inches

OLED flexible plegable

2376×1060 pixels

Aspect ratio: 20:9

DCI-P3 color range

SOC

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Octa-core

GPU Adreno 730

ram memory and storage

12 GB + 256 GB

16 GB + 512 GB

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP (f/2.2)

MAIN CAMERA

50 MP (f/1.9) wide-angle camera

20 MP telephoto camera (f/2.4, OIS)

12 MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera

battery

5.000 mAh

66W fast charging (charger included)

connectivity

5G

4G

Dual nanoSIM

USB Type-C

Wifi 6

COLORS

Velvet Black

Glacier Blue

Coral Purple

operating system

MagicOS 7.2 (Android 13)

precio

From 6,999 yuan (909 euros at the exchange rate)

A contained update, but an update nonetheless

At a design level, the new Magic Vs2 faithfully maintains the essence of the Magic Vs. However, the manufacturer has resorted to a magnesium alloy frame to reduce the weight of the device. We went from 265 grams of the previous generation to 229 grams of this generation (it is also lighter than the Magic V2).

As for the display panel, we continue with a 6.49-inch OLED external screen (2344×2156 pixels) and a 7.92-inch internal screen (2376×1060 pixels). As for the heart of the device, we also find the continuity of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with its Adreno 730 GPU. Few changes here.

There is also no news regarding the battery capacity. It is 5,000 mAh that promises to last “all day.” At this point the 66W fast charging capacity is again present with the charger included in the box. If we talk about connectivity, we have 5G compatibility, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

In what follows there are some changes. In some markets, the previous generation had an 8 GB RAM version. This is now part of the past and, at least in China, the device arrives in the combinations of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

If you are one of the users who likes to take photographs, this information might interest you. The Magic Vs2 arrives with a 50 MP wide-angle camera (f/1.9), a 20 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4, OIS) and a 12 MP ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2). All in a module that now shares the color of the terminal’s finish.

In relation to the operating system, this is still MagicOS, but in version 7.2. This proposal based on Android 13 is supported by the manufacturer’s applications to offer handwriting in different scenarios, multitasking with split screen, smart folders, application suggestions in relation to usage habits and more.

Price and availability of the new Honor Magic VS2

The new Honor Magic VS2 has been announced in China and, for now, is only available in that country. We will update this article if the device reaches the Spanish market. Prices are as follows:

Honor Magic VS2 12 + 256: 6,999 yuan (about 909 euros at the exchange rate) Honor Magic VS2 16 + 512: 8,999 yuan (about 1,170 euros at the exchange rate)

Images: Honor

