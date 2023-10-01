In addition to covering all the content coming to Honkai: Star Rail on October 11th with version 1.4, miHoYo also revealed new details about the PS5 version. Releasing on the same day, the free-to-play RPG it will run in native 4K and use the console’s SSD for faster loading speeds. Check out the developer interview video below.

The developer also talks about creating several landscapes, including the Scalegorge Waterscape in Xianzhou Luofu. He also revealed that Aetherium Wars, the new Pokemon-style mode coming with version 1.4, will be updated over time with new characters and opponents. If it’s like the Simulated Universe, it could be an interesting sideline for fans.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, iOS and Android – check out our review here. The PS5 version has surpassed one million pre-registrations and could be as successful as Genshin Impact. Stay tuned for more details on version 1.4 in the meantime.