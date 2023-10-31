Lo Kin-hei, the leader of Hong Kong’s main pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, said on Tuesday that it will not be able to contest local elections next December, for the first time since it was founded in 1994. Kin-hei said none of the candidates had won enough support to run in the elections under new electoral rules introduced by the Chinese government, which has greatly restricted political and civil rights in Hong Kong territory in recent years.

The December elections serve to renew the councilors of the 18 districts into which the territory of Hong Kong, a Chinese administrative region, is divided, and are the first since the imposition, in 2019, of the controversial national security law, with which China affirmed greater control over the Hong Kong region following huge pro-democracy protests that had been going on for about a year. Councilors are one of the last bodies of political representation directly elected by citizens in Hong Kong.

The new rules introduced by the Chinese government provide that in order to compete in the elections, each candidate must obtain the approval of at least nine members of the local electoral committees, appointed by the Chinese government and therefore made up largely of officials loyal to the regime. The process of nominating candidates is rather long, lasting about two weeks, and the criteria with which candidates are deemed eligible to run in the elections are very rigid, even for parties that are formally more aligned with the positions of the Chinese government.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Chinese central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, said that anyone who is “not a patriot” will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming elections.

Councilors elected in Hong Kong local elections normally deal with very technical issues, such as construction projects or the management of public facilities, and their election has so far not attracted much attention in the international press. Things changed after the last elections, in 2019, when at the height of the pro-democracy protests the Democratic Party achieved a landslide victory.

