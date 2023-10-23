Honda is the first motorcycle manufacturer in terms of sales numbers. It has never stood out for out-of-the-box stylistic solutions, often proposing “mass” designs, yet in the same way it has often given the “start” to new types of motorbikes and scooters. The X-ADV is one of these times, where the cylinder pulled out something that wasn’t there before and no one had thought of it (and if they had, they didn’t have the courage to carry it out). Honda has followed a rule as simple as it is powerful: taking inspiration from different worlds and crossing them (this explains the “X”), mixing them together to create the first automatic crossover, an ADVenture motorcycle with the practicality of a scooter and the technology of a car (the DCT dual clutch gearbox comes from experience in four wheels).

But she didn’t stop, for this product she wanted to exaggerate with one motorcycle components (upside down fork with adjustable spring preload and hydraulic rebound damping, radially mounted brake calipers…) and has created a very personal look for it, different from all the scooters on the market in the first years of its presence on the market ( there are some “copies” now). A stylistic-technical-mechanical coup that she immediately repaid with very respectable sales numbers, often superior to her “cousin” Africa Twin (which she takes a little inspiration from). Proof that crossovers work in our country because they are capable of satisfying the needs of a diverse and vast audience.

The X-ADV then takes this concept to the extreme, managing to have among its admirers – and buyers – not only scooter riders but also real motorcyclists. Behind this success there are above all the construction quality which is really high here (and you pay dearly for it), the mechanical and electronic reliability (despite the recall for the 2017 and 2018 my) and the ease in going from a practical means of urban mobility to a fun folding tool… and off-road, if you are familiar with the dirt roads. In these six years of its career, some complaints have affected the X-ADV, but never anything that could change your mind about its possible purchase.

The saddle is rather high, wide (under 175 cm it is difficult to touch with both feet) and not very padded (in the medium-long range the backside suffers), the space for the feet is limited and the weight is not “feathery”. ”. However, quality and innovation come at a price. New is expensive and used too. If this doesn’t stop you, you can aim for an example from the second series (2019-20) due to a “couple” of improvements received: it is identical in technique, in shape (but has black fork legs instead of gold), the engine , also 745 cc and 55 HP, has a limiter at 7,500 rpm (+900 compared to my 2017-2018) while the electronics gain traction control and “G” mode for offroad driving (“they dance” 600- 700 euros more than in 2017-2018).