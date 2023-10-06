No technical information has been released, but something can be interpreted. The basic chassis is that of the CRFwith aluminum frame slightly modified penultimate generation perimeter in the beams where there were the engine and plastic attachments of the 2024 bikes. The rest of the components are also derived from the current cross factory, in terms of: Showa suspensions, ergal plates, wheels, Nissin brakes, frame and swingarm. The engine, however, remains to be discovered and we can only interpret what lies inside from the shapes of some details. Probably a double shaft is usedwith a gear ratio to better distribute the power supplied by one dedicated battery shapein order to take advantage of the space left free by a particularly large engine, with a very bulky rotor. There is certainly one cooling circuit, with double radiator connected to the base of the thruster. The rear brake is by foot, there is no clutch nor the gearbox, with the handlebar therefore remaining empty on the left side. It goes without saying that, regardless of how you feel about electric propulsion, Honda’s arrival creates great interest in what will happen in the race, but not only…