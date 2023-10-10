Honda plans to soon equip several models of its range of motorcycles with manual gearbox with a light and compact technical solution called E-Clutch which facilitates starts and does not require operating the clutch lever during gearboxes

The life of motorcyclists who drive a Honda with a manual transmission is set to become even easier. The Japanese company has in fact announced the introduction of a new technology called E-Clutch and as can be seen from the name it is one automatic electronic clutch. To be precise, it is the first system for electronic control of the motorcycle clutch in the world and therefore the news is of a certain importance. The aim is to have even easier starts from a standstill and smoother gear changes without the need for the rider to operate the clutch lever.

Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of the Honda E-Clutch is that It can be operated like a conventional clutch, that is, by pulling the left handlebar lever, allowing everyone to find their own best habit until they learn to exploit its speed and fluidity without using the lever itself. The other fundamental aspect is that being a light and compact technical solution does not distort the architecture of the engines on which it is mounted. Honda therefore plans to equip the E-Clutch different models of its range of motorcycles with manual transmission and we imagine it can be chosen as an option.