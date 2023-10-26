Exactly one month before the end of the 2023 season, on November 26th in Valencia, the Repsol Honda team is the only one on the MotoGP grid that has not completed the line-up for next season. This is an absolutely anomalous situation, but one which the Japanese manufacturer was forced into by the departure of Marc Marquez, announced a couple of weeks ago after the Spaniard had spent months picking up the pieces.

The eight-time world champion began to show signs of a possible departure before the contract expired and, discreetly, Honda began to look for a possible replacement, again based on a non-negotiable parameter: the agreement would be only one year.

The idea of ​​HRC chiefs is to have their hands free for the 2025 transfer window, when the vast majority of the grid – everyone except Brad Binder – will finish their contracts with their current teams.

This condition has narrowed Honda’s options, with most potential candidates asking to go beyond 2024, regardless of financial considerations.

Honda’s first target was Miguel Oliveira. The Portuguese rider competes with the RNF outfit, but his contract is with Aprilia and expires at the end of 2024. Oliveira would be willing to sit at the table with the Noale company to try to agree on an amicable exit, as long as Honda can secure a long-term relationship.

At the moment, negotiations between the Tokyo manufacturer and the Pragal boy are at a standstill and neither party seems willing to take a step forward to meet.

With the number 88 away, Honda’s options are drastically reduced, especially after the announcement of Iker Lecuona’s renewal with the structure that competes in World Superbike. The Valencian driver did a good job when asked to make substitutions. He took to the track at Jerez, Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and Montmelò, but Honda prefers to keep him focused on the Superbike project.

At this point, Motorsport.com believes that the most viable option is the only one currently on the market. Namely, incorporate Fabio Di Giannantonio, who will leave his bike in the hands of Marquez when he joins the Gresini team.

Born in Rome, Diggia turned 25 a fortnight ago and this is his second season in the premier class, again with the Faenza team. So far his results have not been in line with what is expected from a MotoGP rider.

However, something changed in him recently, when he found himself without a saddle for 2024. Since then, Di Giannantonio has achieved his two best Grand Prix finishes. In Indonesia he ranked fourth, and then did better last weekend in Australia, where he achieved his first MotoGP podium. This latest result could mean that number 49 gets a visa for the Repsol Honda team.

“My manager is traveling to Thailand and will be holding some meetings this weekend to try to explore my options for the future,” Fabio explained on Thursday from the Buriram circuit.

In particular, Diego Tavano, his manager, is expected to meet Alberto Puig, the HRC team manager, on Friday morning. “For me, I will continue to focus on maintaining my current level,” Diggia added.

“I think that in the next two weeks we will know something more concrete, I don’t think that anything will be concluded this weekend. We are working well and in the next few weeks I think something good can come out of it”, admitted the driver, who is willing to sign only for one season.

When Motorsport.com asked him what he could bring to Honda as a driver, the Roman driver replied with conviction: “Work”.

“I am a hard worker, throughout my career I have shown myself to be so, I like to keep my head down and grit my teeth, concentrate, even without thinking much about the results. Obviously the results are very important, but this year we have come from afar and we managed to get there. I work hard, this is what I can bring to Honda.”

