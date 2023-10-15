The Honda Transalp was conceived during the 80s, when the Japanese were looking with interest at the European market and Honda France, through its marketing manager Hervé Guio, was clamoring for a touring motorbike suitable for traveling in the mountains. It seems that it was her idea to call it Transalp, as well as to name Africa Twin its more raidable sister.

The prototype was born in 1985 and it was without fairing, as was normal on all motorbikes of the time, but it came at the strong insistence of Silvio Manicardi, marketing manager of Honda Italia, to underline how unique it was: a faired off-road vehicle.

The 1987 version had a 583 cc twin-cylinder longitudinal V shape of 52°, with the crank pins staggered by 76° to have the vibrations of a 90°. Water-cooled, single-shaft head with 3 valves per cylinder, chain final drive, 5-speed gearbox, one front disc brake and one rear drum brake. Suspensions with 200 and 190 mm of wheel travel, 21-17″ rims, 18 l tank. Power detected by our Test Center 47 HP at the wheel at 8,000 rpm, torque 5 kgm at 6,000, dry weight 184 kg. It cost 8,300,000 lire.

In 1991 the rear disc brake arrived, the weight increased by 2 kg and the price was 9,800,000 lire. In 1997, sales exceeded 100,000 units and the version equipped with the “salami slice” nose was released, the most important innovation of which was the double front disc brake. However, the weight rose to 198 kg, while the price was 13,600,000 lire.

In 2000 the bike was heavily renewed in engine, frame, rear suspension, aesthetics, tank (larger than 1 l), filter box, instruments and much more. The engine increased to 647 cc by increasing the bore by 4 mm, the rear suspension linkage was different and the wheel travel dropped to 172 mm. At the Test Center the bike delivered 45 HP to the wheel at 7,500 rpm and 5.2 kgm at 5,500 rpm. Weight 201 kg, price 14,350,000 lire.

The 2007 version is even more distorted, aimed more at asphalt, complete with a 19″ front rim and suspension with 177/173 mm of wheel travel. Completely new motorcycle, from the first screw to the last: 680 cc, 4 valves per cylinder, 17 l tank. The braking was combined and, on request, ABS could be had. The effective power rose to 53 HP at the wheel at 7,500 rpm, the torque to 5.5 kgm at 6,000, the weight reached 210 kg and the price was 7,700 euros.

Many “transalpari” felt betrayed by this overly roadworthy model, so we believe that the 2023 version will make them smile again, thanks to its dynamic qualities.