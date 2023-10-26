Honda Racing Corporation has made its riders official for 2024, but not in MotoGP – where there continues to be a huge question mark: who will take the place of the departing Marc Marquez? – but in the World Superbike.

Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge have also been confirmed for next season in the World Championship dedicated to production-derived motorcycles. Indeed, both convinced Honda’s top management so much that they agreed to a two-year renewal, therefore until the end of 2025.

Lecuona’s biennial confirmation in Superbike is important for two reasons. The first is clearly linked to the continuity that Honda wants to give to its team. The second, even more important than the first, is that it effectively removes the Spaniard from the race for the seat that belongs to Marc Marquez until the end of this season.

Iker Lecuona, after the two-year renewal with HRC in Superbike: “It’s good that everything is clear on a contractual level, because we have to concentrate on the work that awaits us. I want to fight at the front and be successful, something that HRC has always tried to do in the field of racing, but we have to work hard to reach this level, so immediately after the last round of the 2023 championship we will turn all our attention to testing to start preparing for the new season, with the aim of making a consistent step forward in terms of performance and results”.

Lecuona was one of the riders likely to take the place of the 8-time world champion, who from 2024 will move to the Gresini Racing team to race aboard a Ducati Desmosedici GP23 alongside his brother Alex. The possibility of seeing Fabio Di Giannantonio on the RC213V becomes more concrete every day.

These are the words of Xavi Vierge: “I am happy to have renewed my contract with Team HRC for another two years. It is every rider’s dream to be part of an HRC team and my feelings have grown compared to the first days spent with the team. It is a source of motivation to continue together, because I believe in the project, in myself and in my team. Together we can achieve our goal, which is to try to fight for the championship as soon as possible. For this reason we will continue to work as hard as possible to achieve this.”

Tetsuhiro Kuwata, director of HRC, spoke about the choice to renew both Lecuona and Vierge for the next two seasons: “In almost two years of working together, we have learned to appreciate Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge from every point of view, and we are therefore happy and happy to announce that both will remain official HRC riders for the next two years. Xavi and Iker are two young, fast and competitive riders, always ready to face every challenge with positivity, dedication and team spirit. These are values ​​that we fully share because they are the ones that allow us to fight and progress in the competitive world of racing. Good job to our drivers and our technicians for the 2023 season finale and for the years to come.”

