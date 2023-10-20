The new Honda SH Vetro with its transparent fairing takes us back to the years when the small Honda Sky Vetro was very popular. Will it also be a success?

You remember Sky 50? Small and ingenious scooter that mother Honda built in Atessa in Italy, a success powered by a small 50 2T, economical, robust and very recognizable above all for its transparent fairings.

Honda relaunches this feature on its flagship scooter, l’SH 125i/150i Vetronot for nothing with the same name and built in the same Italian factory.

The bodywork semi-transparent green greengreen in name and in fact as it is made of a special material which during the production process allows CO2 emissions to be reduced by 9.5% on an annual basis compared to classic colours.

The front mudguard and lower fairings are black, contrasting with the white Honda logo and the silver SH logo on the sides.

Like the rest of the Honda SH range, the Vetro is ready to meet the emissions requirements of the legislation Euro 5+. This new specification is mandatory from 2024 for all new homologations and will also be mandatory for all new registrations from 2025.

Euro 5+ involves the introduction of catalyst monitoring, reducing the margin of erroneous emissions readings, greater control of noise and acoustic emissions at the exhaust, verifying real deterioration in the long term. The SH 125i/150i are on sale in Italy only in the configuration with standard windshield, handguards and Smart-Top Box.