At the end of October, the CR Electric prototype that Honda has been testing for four years will start its first official race in Japan

October 11, 2023

The years in which the legendary CR screamed with its two-stroke on the cross-country tracks seem increasingly remote. Just recently we wanted to relive them for a fleeting test of that monster that was the CR 500. However, years and technologies change and we need to look to the future and more sustainable solutions. Already in 2019 at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show, Honda unveiled the prototype of one Honda CR electric while maintaining confidentiality of your data. Four years later, Honda Racing Corporation has decided to have its electric CR compete in the eighth round of the Japanese DID motocross championship. The match will be held atOffroad Village Saitama on 28 and 29 October 2023. It will not only be the first public outing in competition for the Honda CR Electric prototype, but it is also the first time that Honda officially participates in any type of competition with an electric motorcycle developed internally. It is therefore normal that there is a certain expectation and curiosity about the event.

Even though four years have passed since that first prototype, Honda continues to maintain secrecy on the technical data sheet of this CR Electric because, in fact, it is still a prototype under development. The only certain information at the moment is that he will be driving it in the race Trey CanardAMA Pro Motocross champion in the 250 category in 2010 and today a consultant for the American Honda team.

Meanwhile we leave you with the video shot four years ago in Tokyo.