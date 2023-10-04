Significant evolutions on all fronts, from the engine with more torque to the 19-inch front wheel on the Adventure Sports version, but there are also redesigned fairings and fairings as well as electronic suspensions for the “ES”. Here’s when they will arrive in dealerships

October 4, 2023

Significant evolutions for one of the most loved motorcycles on the market and queen of Honda sales in Europe, the CRF1100L Africa Twinwhich for 2024 comes with a increase in performanceimproved comfort and richer standard equipment.

The main innovations consist first of all in the different segmentation of the fittings and an expansion of the range: now the CRF1100L Africa Twin is available both in the standard version with mechanical suspensions and in the “ES” version with Showa EERA electronic suspensionswith the classic pairing of 21″/18″ wheels but now a tangential spokes and tubeless tires.

On the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports instead the 19 inch front rim and an adjustment of the standard electronic suspension setup for behavior more oriented towards use on asphalt.

Engine: more torque and unchanged power



The engine is shared between all versions and the well-known Unicam parallel twin, phased at 270°, 8 valves of 1,084 cc, 102 HP (75 kW) at 7,500 rpm but with a torque peak now higher, 112 Nm at 5,500 rpm (previously 105 Nm at 6,250 rpm). The compression ratio is now 10,5:1 (compared to the previous 10.1:1). The main improvements are related to the significant increases in power and torque low and medium speedsparticularly in terms of torque delivered, which makes the engine more vigorous from the first opening of the throttle.

I airbox intake ducts go from 29 mm in diameter to 35 mm, while the suction horns they are 65 mm longer and are also redesigned intake ducts of the throttle bodies. Il exhaust silencer has been updated to accommodate the changes made to the intake and it is now lighterwith an attention to the sound that for the 2024 at high regimes.

CRF1100L Africa Twin 2024



The new Africa Twin 2024 comes in two versions it is made with the aim of being effective even on challenging off-road terrain. The two versions, standard and ES, differ mainly in the type of suspension. The standard is equipped with multi-adjustable Showa mechanics, while the ES offers the Showa EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) with electronic calibration control, with the possibility of adjusting the preload of the monoshock even while moving.

Does not change the chassis, but I totally am both the fairing and the windshield have been redesigned, making them more protectivenow with adjustable windshield on 5 positions. Also new rear sides. The 21″ front wheels. and 18” rear. I am now with tangential spokes with tubeless tires and fit 90/90-21M/C 54H and 150/70-19-R18M/C 70H covers. The tires Metzeler Karoo Street they are original equipment. The 90/90-21M/C 54R TL and 150/70-18M/C 70R TL knobby tires are also listed on the registration document.

Electronics



The heart of the electronics is in the inertial platform 6 axis IMU connected to all driving assistance systems: 7-level HSTC traction control3-level wheelie control and ABS Cornering 2 modes with rear wheel anti-lift function. Available quattro Riding Mode (TOUR, URBAN, GRAVEL and OFFROAD) to which two are added (USER 1 and 2) customizable. For the 2024 the Throttle By Wire, the ABS and the IMU. The instrumentation features a multifunction 6.5″ color TFT touch dashboard, also equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity, coupled with a further LCD display with service lights and essential information. Cruise Control is standard.

Confirmed are the direction indicators with automatic deactivation and rapid ‘anti-panic’ flashing function in the event of intense braking, while the saddle is 870 mm from the ground, adjustable to 850 mm without tools, as an option both a 25 mm lower saddle are available. mm (845-825 mm) or raised by 15 mm (885-865 mm). The weight with full tank is 231 kg, the tank is 18 litres.

The new onea CRF1100L Africa Twin 2024 is available in Italy only with manual gearbox, in the Grand Prix Red color. The price will be communicated closer to marketing.

CRF1100L Africa Twin ES 2024



The CRF1100L Africa Twin ES is the more equipped and more sophisticated version of the two with 21-inch front wheel: it differs from the standard one first of all for the suspension Showa EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) with electronic calibration control, with the possibility of adjusting the preload of the monoshock even while moving and for the possibility of having the DCT gearboxin this case the presence of the IMU also optimizes the effectiveness of any gear changes when cornering and also comes with a update of clutch release maps, now with feedback on the injection system. Shifting from 1st to 2nd gear is smoother. Furthermore, on the ES, the heated grips and the 12V socket on the front fairing are standard.

EERA suspension



The Showa EERA suspension standard on ES they have specific calibrations: they offer the same travel as the standard model equipped with mechanical suspensions (230 mm front/220 mm rear) and the system adjusts the hydraulic damping in compression and rebound based on the travel speed. Real-time adjustments occur by processing information from three control units: speed of the motorcycle (from the ECU), position and attitude (from the IMU inertial platform) and the behavior of the fork (from the travel sensor). The Suspension Control Unit adapts the hydraulic behavior of the suspension in just a few steps 15 milliseconds (0.015 seconds). The intervention modes (Hard, Mid, Soft, Of-Road) are connected to the four available Riding Modes, however in the two customizable Riding Modes USER 1 and USER 2, the rider can freely choose the spring preload between 24 available levels, in so as to carry out a basic personalized adjustment of the set-up, while the preload adjustment can also be carried out while moving.

The weight with full tank is 233 kg, if you add the DCT gearbox it comes to 244kg. The ES version, either with manual gearbox or DCT will be available from November 2023 in the colors Matt Ballistic Black Metallic, Tricolour: Pearl Glare White/Glint Wave Blue Metallic. The price will be communicated closer to marketing.

CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports



A real revolution and, in the end, confirmation of the speculations we had made regarding an Africa Twin with a more road-oriented destination: the CRF1100L arrives Africa Twin Adventure Sports with 19 inch front wheel!

Without prejudice to the engine, shared together with all the 2024 updates, with its sisters with a 21-inch front wheel, the top model of the Africa Twin range receives further updates aimed at making it more protective, More comfortable e more performing. Slightly decreases the travel of the electronically controlled suspension Showa EERA (now 210 mm front and 200 mm rear, with new calibrations) and consequently the height from the ground (220 mm) and for 2024 preload adjustment is also possible on the move.

The new saddle, more comfortable thanks to an extra layer of optimized density polyurethane and 8% more seating surface, is now positioned at 855 mm (lowerable to 835 mm). The tubeless tangential spoke rims are confirmed, with the rear retaining the 150/70-18″ tire and the front switching to 110/80-19”. The registration document also shows the alternative codes 110/80 R19 M/C 59R TL and 150/70-18 M/C 70R TL which correspond to the tires approved for off-road use.

Also shared are the updates relating to the version with DCT gearbox, the restyling of the fairing and the fairing, as well as the possibility of adjustment to 5 positions. Behind the plexi we find the rally-style instrumentation with 6.5″ color TFT touch screen with the same characteristics as the Africa Twin standard and ES, and the lighting system is full‑LED and equipped with DRL daytime running lights e cornering lights. As standard Cruise Control.

The tank instead increases to 24.8 liters and both the heated grips and the 12V socket are standard.

The colors available from November 2023 for both versions (manual gearbox or DCT gearbox) are Matt Ballistic Black Metallic and the evocative Tricolour Pearl Glare White inspired by the legendary XRV750s of the late Nineties.