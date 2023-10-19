SH Vetro” is the brainchild of the technicians of the Italian Honda factory in Atessa, Abruzzo. They characterize it semi-transparent green bodywork, made in one special material which during the production process allows CO2 emissions to be reduced by 9.5% on an annual basis compared to classic colours. The glass SH sports the front fender and lower fairings colored black, contrasting with the white Honda logo and the silver SH logo on the sides.

The SH glass will be available in dealerships from December 2023