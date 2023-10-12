Gold Wing is the flagship of the Honda range characterized by a 1,800 cc 6-cylinder boxer engine, aluminum perimeter frame, front suspension with monoshock absorber and swinging arms, enveloping fairing and royal seats for the rider and passenger. The on-board equipment is also very complete, both in terms of electronics and equipment.

For 2024, Honda’s Luxury Tourer confirms the technical equipment and the range, consisting of three models. New colors arrive for them, details below; for technical details, however, we refer you to our article presenting the model.

GL1800 Gold Wing DCT

(no top box, cambio DCT a 7 rapporti + Walking Mode):

Mat Armored Green Metallic (New color!)

GL1800 Gold Wing “Tour” (MT):

(top box, 6-speed manual gearbox + electric reverse + HSTC):

Heavy Gray Metallic / Graphite Black (Nuovo colore!)

GL1800 Gold Wing “Tour” DCT/Airbag

(top box, Airbag e cambio DCT a 7 rapporti + Walking Mode + HSTC):

Pearl Glare White / Graphite Black (Nuovo colore! Telaio e motore neri)Heavy Gray Metallic / Graphite Black (new colour! Telaio e motore neri)Beta Silver Metallic / Iridium Gray Metallic