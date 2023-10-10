Honda E-Clutch is an innovative system developed by the Ala manufacturer which uses electronic control technology to operate the clutch in the most fluid and efficient way, so as to maximize performance, fun and ease of driving, especially in situations where the mechanical forces involved make it difficult for manual operation by of the pilot, such as starts, downshifts and stops.

To meet the needs of pilots with any level of experience, the E-Clutch it can be operated like a conventional clutch, i.e. using the traditional handlebar lever, even while it is controlled electronically. The system has in fact been specifically designed to accommodate users with different levels of ability and experience, thus allowing everyone to concentrate on the fun and pleasure of driving.

Being a light and compact technical solution that does not distort the architecture of the engines on which it is mounted, Honda plans to equip it soon with the E-Clutch several models of its range of motorcycles with manual transmission.