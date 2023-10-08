According to rumors from YoungMachine’s Japanese colleagues, Honda would be working on a sports crossover which would exploit the technical base, at least in part, of the Hornet 1000. Aesthetically, according to the idea of ​​those who developed the renderings, the lines would be the offspring of the NC750X. Obviously the performance of the engine, if it were to remain the same as the naked one, would have a lower horsepower, 160-170 HP, which would align itself with that of a segment that could become rich and very interesting in 2024. We are talking about sports crossovers, now led by the BMW S1000XR and the Ducati Multistrada V4, but which seems to be ready to welcome two very interesting innovations: the CB1000X, about which we can only make hypotheses at the moment, and the Suzuki GSX-S1000Xof which we have you showed the spy photos and the name registration documents within the 2024 range of the House of Hamamatsu. For the moment, therefore, we just have to wait a few more weeks, before the fair reveals the fate of these models.