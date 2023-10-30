October 29, 2023

Honda: Marc Marquez explains the difference with Valentino Rossi

After the Thai Grand Prix, Marc Marquez focused on his new adventure in Ducati, once again thanking Honda for allowing him to try his new bike in the Valencia tests.

“My relationship with Honda has always been good, without conflicts. We have always spoken to each other with serenity and transparency, I consider them very generous from this point of view”, he specified.

A special treatment that Honda did not reserve in the past for Valentino Rossi, who was banned from testing the Yamaha: “I know I heard in the past that when Rossi left Honda for Yamaha they banned him. But it all depends on the relationship that exists established between the two parties, I have never been at odds with Honda, we have always spoken very calmly and tried to find the best for the project.”

On the possible transfer of Gigi Dall’Igna from Ducati to Hona: “I’ve made my choice, I only think about riding the bike and nothing else”.

©Getty Images