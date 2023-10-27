Suara.com – President and CEO of Honda Motor Co. Toshihiro Mibe stated that his party was ready to compete with Chinese automotive manufacturers in the competition to develop electric vehicles.

“We will develop electric vehicles with new added value to fight with them,” said Mibe in an interview with a number of Indonesian journalists at Honda Head Office in Aoyama, Tokyo, Japan, Friday (27/10/2023).

Mibe assesses that the development of electric vehicles by Chinese manufacturers has become increasingly advanced. He admitted that he had tried a number of electric vehicles from China and found significant technological progress.

“I also went to China a few dozen hours ago and I also met with BYD and I have tried various kinds of electric vehicles in China. The basic or functions of the vehicle such as walking, turning and stopping then the development of smart vehicles has been very advanced,” said he.

In fact, in 2022 the Chinese car brand BYD will be the largest electric car manufacturer in the world, with total sales of around 1.9 million units per year.

A decade ago, said Mibe, Honda only competed with automotive manufacturers from Europe, the United States and Japan. However, currently, there has been a major shift in the dynamics of the global automotive industry.

According to him, China has now become an important player in the world automotive industry, especially in the development of electrified vehicles.

“Now in this era of electric vehicles we must also think about how to compete with electric vehicle manufacturers in China,” said Mibe.

It is known that Honda has a vision of providing electric variants for all its products by 2040. To make this dream come true, Honda is committed to introducing 30 electric car models with a total production of 2 million units by 2030.