October 20, 2023

“Transcending constraints such as time and place”, “increasing capabilities and possibilities”, are the themes underlying the innovations and concept that Honda will bring to the Japan Mobility Show which will open its doors in a few days, an exhibition whose focus is the evolution of mobility with particular regard to alternative technologies to fossil fuel engines.

The House of Tokyo shows that it believes in electric traction and hydrogen: in the latter case, however, only not as a direct power supply for an ICE engine, but rather for use in fuel cells given that a prototype of a next generation fuel cell system, which converts hydrogen into electricity, will be exhibited in Tokyo , while in terms of direct hydrogen fueling, Honda has recently announced that it will participate in the next Dakar with a four-wheel vehicle powered by a hydrogen engine resulting from that technological research association called HySE (Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology) che condivide con Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki.

Honda SC e:

In terms closer to two wheels, the most important innovation will certainly be the concept SC e:, an electric scooter equipped with a double “swappable” battery (who knows if sooner or later we will have to include this anglicism in our current vocabulary…), or equipped with two removable batteriesof the type Honda Mobile Power Pack e:.

The concept is that of cancel the parking times waiting for charging and to guarantee greater freedom in urban travel. It will be interesting to understand the details such as weight, autonomy and – possibly – date of arrival on the market of a directly derived model.

Another novelty related to two wheels is the Sustaina-C Concept unito al Pocket Concept, a city car equipped with a folding motorbike: not a new idea at Honda given that already in the early 1980s the City car was combined with the Motocompo, in a concept that could certainly be defined as pioneering for the time. The Sustaina – obviously with electric traction – has a design very similar to the City and is built with regard to sustainability thanks to recycled materials: taking up the solution of its predecessor, it houses the Pocket Concept “tender”, a folding electric scooter.

Obviously at the Honda stand there will be some digressions into areas that are not very motorcycle-related but very intriguing for those who love engines and technology: let’s talk about vehicles like Honda eVTOL (present as a 1/5 scale mock up) and or the Hondajet Elite II aircraft or, again, Honda Avatar Robot. In short, you will really have to immerse yourself in technology, with that pinch of pepper, or rather: of wasabi, Japanese to boot.

