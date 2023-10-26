Last year, Honda came out with big news: it wanted to beat Tesla in a real EV battle. Of course, the Japanese brand was not going to do that with a handful of Honda E’s, on the contrary. They teamed up with that other American superpower, General Motors, which provided the components of its Ultium platform. Together, the two manufacturers would build millions of electric cars from 2027, because they had set their sights on mainly affordable models… And that means millions of those affordable models that will not be available now.

Prologue will not have a sequel

At the Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, spoke out to the Bloomberg news agency about the deal with General Motors. The message was not entirely positive, or at least not if you were waiting for cheap, Japanese-American EVs. For example, Mibe stated that the collaboration has proven to be too complex from a business perspective, and the two companies have therefore decided not to continue with it. Instead, Honda and GM will jointly develop autonomous cars, but let’s be honest: if you found it hard to believe millions of cheap electric cars from 2027, then you probably have little confidence in self-driving taxis from 2026.

In the meantime, Honda had already been allowed to build one electric model based on GM’s Ultium platform: the Prologue. That electric SUV will still be marketed in the US with a power of 292 hp and a driving range of just under 500 kilometers. However, Honda will have to provide its own next EVs or rely on possible other collaborations. For example, behind the scenes we are also working diligently with Sony on a new, electric premium brand: Afeela.