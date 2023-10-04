Honda renews the CRF1100L Africa Twin, now also available in the ES version with electronic suspension. For 2024, the 1,084 cc parallel twin engine, with Unicam cylinder head, thanks to interventions on the intake, distribution, compression ratio and exhaust system, keeps the peak power of 102 HP unchanged, but offers an increase in torque which from 105 to 112 Nm, at a lower speed (-750 rpm).

The two versions, standard ed ES, they differ mainly in the type of suspension. The standard is equipped with multi-adjustable mechanical Showa, while the ES offers the Showa EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) with electronic calibration control, with the possibility of adjusting the preload of the monoshock even while moving. Furthermore, on the ES, the heated grips and the 12V socket on the front fairing are standard.

Both the fairing and the windshield have been redesigned, making them more protectivenow with adjustable windshield on 5 positions. Also new rear sides. The 21″ front wheels. and 18” rear. I am now with tangential spokes with tubeless tires. The very popular version with dual clutch gearbox DCT it is even more effective and pleasant to drive in low speed maneuvers thanks to a refined update of clutch release mapsnow with feedback on the injection system.

The chassis maintains unchanged the characteristics that have made it appreciated for its balance and effectiveness. The steel frame has a semi-double cradle structure while the seat support frame is made of aluminum and bolted, therefore removable. The aluminum swingarm derives from that of the specialist CRF450R.

The heart of the electronics is in the 6-axis IMU inertial platform connected to all driving assistance systems: 7-level HSTC traction control, 3-level wheelie anti-wheelie control and 2-mode cornering ABS with rear wheel anti-lift function . The presence of the IMU also optimizes the effectiveness of any gear changes when cornering in the case of the version with DCT gearbox. There are four preset Riding Modes (TOUR, URBAN, GRAVEL and OFFROAD) to which two are added (USER 1 and 2) which can be customized. For the 2024 the Throttle By Wire, the ABS, the IMU and, obviously, the DCT, have even more refined settings to make driving more effective and safe.

The instrumentation does not undergo updates, and consists of a multifunction 6.5″ color TFT touch screen, equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity, coupled with a further LCD display with service lights and essential information. Cruise control is also standard.

The front, aggressive and immediately recognisable, is characterized by double full-LED lights with DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The automatic deactivation direction indicators and rapid ‘anti-panic’ flashing function in the event of heavy braking have been confirmed.

The saddle is 870 mm from the ground, adjustable to 850 mm without tools.