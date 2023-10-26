Halloween is approaching and I’m sure many of you still haven’t thought about what costume to wear. These are some homemade cosplays that can serve as inspiration to create your own terrifying costume.

Halloween 2023 approximates. A perfect day to unleash your creativity and create the scariest costume of all, or at least try.

However, sometimes it may not be easy to dress up because that cosplay that catches your attention requires spending a lot of money. Or it could also be simply because you can’t think of ideas for what to do. Whatever it is, don’t worry. Here I compile a series of homemade cosplays to do this Halloween 2023.

All these homemade cosplays They can be made at home. Even if you don’t want to do it exactly the same, they can serve as inspiration for ideas. Don’t let anything spoil you this Halloween 2023.

Homemade Venom cosplay

Now that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has reignited the Spidey universe fever, perhaps dress up as one yourself. Venom It may be a somewhat complex task, but it is not so complex to do a character puppet so that it looks exactly as it sometimes appears in the film of the same name.

For this one homemade cosplay you will need to create a mask, spray paint, clear spray can, black acrylic paint and a trash bag. With all this you can create the puppet with the tools you have at home.

The final result is very realistic thanks to the movements you can make with your hand. Also, if you use it during the night of Halloween, Its defects will be less noticeable and it is perfect for making jokes as a puppeteer.

The Cardboard Man props & DIY user tutorial a few paragraphs above explains the process very well, and the result could not be more spectacular.

Homemade Matanza cosplay inspired by Venom 2

It is cheap cosplay is great for halloween, because it is easy to make and looks incredible. Not only does it involve creating a custom mask, but a realistic-looking arm, complete with character veins! An interesting detail that is achieved with pieces of rope.

If you also want to dress like the character, it’s as simple as looking for clothes that are similar to him. Although without it he will still be spectacular and everyone will know that it is a slaughter cosplay.

The user Cardboard Man props & DIY surprise again with this homemade cosplay:

mask The Purge

The most difficult thing about this The Purge cosplay is getting the neon cable, also called cable electroluminiscente. But once you have this, it’s very easy to do. You can create your own mask or purchase a plain mask to work on.

The mask is painted, drilled where you want the neon cable to pass, and that’s it! That easy. The best of all is that you can customize it however you like. the same user Cardboard Man props & DIY He explains it brilliantly in his tutorial:

El Joker

When thinking about a easy cosplay to make for halloween, makeup can be your biggest and cheapest ally. An example of an easy costume to do with makeup is the Joker, even if it involves dyeing your hair green or, failing that, using some type of green spray.

Like this character, there are many others that can be achieved simply by putting on makeup and they look great, like the clown Buggy from One Piece. After makeup, everything else you add to the cosplay is complementary.

You can be inspired by any of the actors who have played the Joker. This is an example of what a cosplay del Joker of Joaquin Pohenix done with makeup:

Homemade Denji Cosplay Chainsaw Man

And homemade cosplay of Worthy of Chainsaw Man It may be a bit difficult to make compared to other costumes on this list, but the end result is impressive if done right.

It is incredible how many things you can achieve with a few pieces of cardboard and a lot of ingenuity and creativity. The materials needed for this homemade cosplay are: cardboard, foam, glue, hot silicone, silver spray paint, and red and black acrylic paint.

It is quite realistic because you can put the chainsaws in the middle of your arms, exactly like the character in Worthy in Chainsaw Man. Also, the touch of adding a nice color finish for the bloodstained chainsaws is just great.

In the user tutorial Vic and-Tony DIY & Props It is explained in detail:

If the chainsaws are not enough for you, you can add the helmet to have a look even more similar to the manganime character. Of course, it is a little more complex to do, but you can also obtain very good results.

Makima de Chainsaw Man

A simple and easy cosplay to do. Requires a light red wig, a shirt with a tie, and black pants. And if you want to add something else, some contact lenses that match the character of Running away of Chainsaw Man.

Here are two examples, the first from the cosplayer Shae Kitty and the second of Curly.natsu:

Tiffany Valentine Bride of Chucky

Blonde hair, a leather jacket, a white dress, black painted lips and nails, and eye makeup. This is all you need to make a simple bride of chucky cosplaywhich is not even close with the third season of the series just around the corner.

Those who don’t know the character may find it a little difficult to know if she is a fictional character or a normal goth girl. For this reason, it may be better to use another accessory, such as a fake knife.

Precisely It is an easy costume to make because it does not require extravagant clothing.. If you don’t like this character, you can think of another character you like and use the clothes you already have at home.

As you can see with all of these examples, there are a good number of homemade cosplays and affordable to be able to do. There is no excuse not to dress up for Halloween 2023.