Suara.com – Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators found important documents and records from a search at the home of staff of the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Head of the KPK News Department, Ali Fikri, said that the staff house that was searched on Tuesday 3 October 2023 was in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta.

“Evidence was found and secured, including documents containing important notes related to this case,” said Ali in his statement received by Suara.com on Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Next, a number of items were analyzed and then confiscated as evidence.

Reportedly a suspect

Syahrul is reportedly a suspect in corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Corruption Eradication Committee applies three articles, extortion in office, gratification and money laundering crimes.

A number of other locations have also been searched by the KPK, including Syahrul’s official residence in Jakarta. At that location, the Corruption Eradication Committee found IDR 30 billion in cash, 12 firearms, financial records and documents for purchasing assets of economic value.

After being reported ‘missing’, information emerged that Minister of Agriculture SYL would return to Indonesia this afternoon. Syahrul is reported to be leaving Singapore for Indonesia in the late afternoon.

Information is circulating regarding data on the airline that Syahrul was traveling on, namely Singapore Airline.