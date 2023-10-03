The Hollywood Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) returns this Monday to the negotiating table with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to seek an agreement that allows the strike to end.

Among the demands, the striking actors ask for a salary increase and a reconsideration of residual salaries, which according to union members have decreased significantly with the rise of streaming services.

Through your “X” account, The union called on its members to continue attending “en masse” the pickets they carry out daily outside the studios.

The institution asked its members to make their voices heard “loud and clear”, assured that it would keep them directly informed and ended the statement with the slogan: “One more day, one day stronger, as long as necessary.”

For its part, The screenwriters’ union is still in the process of ratifying the agreement and its members will vote on its approval from this Monday until October 9. Although in this time they have been able to start working, but if the principle of the agreement is not accepted, the scriptwriters’ strike would restart.

The strike of actors and scriptwriters, the first joint strike in 60 years, affected prominent productions such as “Dune: Part two”, by Denis Villeneuve, or “Challengers”, by Luca Guadagnino, both scheduled for the second half of 2023 and which Now they expect its premiere in 2024.

MM

Themes

Hollywood actors strike

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions