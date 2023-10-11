A few months ago we told you about Hollow Cocoon, a new horror proposal created by NAYUTA STUDIO, which will have a chilling Japanese style. On this occasion, those responsible for it have just confirmed the release date and released a demo that you can now try.

A story full of scares is coming

If you don’t know this developer, let us tell you that he is responsible for CINERIS SOMNIA, an interesting game released in 2018 with good reviews, which offered a 3D adventure with an impressive world and the cruel dreams of a young girl.

Now, NAYUTA STUDIO is back with Hollow Cocoon, a very promising new installment that will seek to provoke some screams of fear in all its users and will arrive at the beginning of December.

Here we leave you its trailer:

As you could see, Hollow Cocoon is a first-person horror game set in the 1980s in Japan, where you will put yourself in the shoes of Minato Jinba, a university student who returns to his mother’s hometown after receiving the news that his grandmother is in critical condition. However, he will encounter a great mystery in a dark land and a shocking truth.

This horror title will offer a captivating story with 4 different endings, so each of your choices will lead to different paths that will give you a great extra at all times.

Finally, the game will allow you to choose between 3 difficulty options, which will help the most skilled players find themselves facing a great challenge, while those who want to focus on the story and the scares will have no problems.

Hollow Cocoon will arrive on December 7 on PC, through Steam. A free demo of the title can now be tested on said platform.

What do you think of this horror game? Will you try their demo? Tell us in the comments.

