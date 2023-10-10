On Friday 13 October at 8.45pm the Dutch will try to redeem themselves, but Mbappé’s Bleus have already secured a place for the final phase

With five victories in as many matches, France has effectively secured a place for the final phase of the European Championship in Germany. The Netherlands, second with 6 points behind but also a match less, will want to avenge the heavy 4-0 of the first leg and above all – in terms of qualification – keep Greece at a distance, who have the same points but having played a match more.

Both teams have left their mark in the history of the European Championships: the Netherlands with the victory in 1988, France with the double success first in 1984 and then in 2000. The Oranje have played 39 games (20 won, 11 lost and 8 drawn), while the Bleus have played 43 games (21 won, 12 drawn and 10 lost).

Holland will not lose and both teams will score. Correct score: 1-1.

