PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – Coach Bojan Hodak is quite happy with the internal game he held at Persib Stadium, Saturday 14 October 2023. In general, the players’ condition is maintained according to his expectations.

He said that the 2×45 competition was aimed at maintaining physical condition. Because, two weeks of League 1 2023/2024 have to take a break because of the FIFA Match Day break.

“Our target is to maintain the players’ physical condition. It was a good match, no one was injured and the players’ physical condition was good,” said Bojan after the match.

In this internal game, four players, namely Marc Klok, Rachmat Irianto, Edo Ferdiansyah and Daisuke Sato were absent because they had to defend the national team. However, everything still went well.

Also read: Instead of Hokky Caraka, PSIS Semarang would rather recruit Dimas Drajad, this is his specialty

“We lost four players because some had to defend the national team, but I think everyone will be ready against Borneo FC,” he said.

Persib will face Borneo FC at Stdion Segiti Samarinda, 21 October 2023. ***